Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $187.91 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $187,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $351.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.60.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

