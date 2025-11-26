Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 35.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,045 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,985,422 shares of company stock worth $290,780,281. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

