Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 33,801 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,598 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961,869 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

