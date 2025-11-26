Silphium Asset Management Ltd Sells 17,027 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Silphium Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.8% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE WMT opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $852.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,741,441.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,616,747. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

