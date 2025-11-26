Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $70.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Symbotic traded as high as $84.87 and last traded at $84.3220, with a volume of 1876365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.29.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Baird R W cut Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

In related news, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,666 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $96,927.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,649.92. This trade represents a 75.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,004,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,880. The trade was a 87.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,160 shares of company stock worth $4,761,942. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amanah Holdings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $19,824,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 445,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Symbotic by 53.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Symbotic by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of -569.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The company had revenue of $618.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Symbotic has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

