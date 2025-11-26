ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 79.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ATI by 117.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ATI by 56.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of ATI opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. ATI’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $1,031,850.96. Following the sale, the vice president owned 98,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,582.80. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,013.24. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 183,328 shares of company stock worth $16,667,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

