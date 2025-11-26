Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Illumina stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.57. The stock had a trading volume of 265,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,911. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 61,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $2,278,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $26,101,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Illumina by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

