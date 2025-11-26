Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fabrinet stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Fabrinet Trading Up 3.8%

FN stock traded up $16.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.82. The company had a trading volume of 192,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,470. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.90 and a 200 day moving average of $331.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 158.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.7% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.29.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,062.45. This represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This trade represents a 33.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

