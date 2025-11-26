Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Five Below stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 10/31/2025.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.14. 191,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.97. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,309.78. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 705.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Five Below by 653.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.94.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

