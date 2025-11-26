Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $95.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

