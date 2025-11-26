Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,358 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $385.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $388.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

