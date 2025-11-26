Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 19.1% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the second quarter valued at $487,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Trading Up 0.7%

NGG stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61.

National Grid Transco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $1.0657 dividend. This represents a yield of 284.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

National Grid Transco Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

