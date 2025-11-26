Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned about 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $50,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

A opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Rothschild Redb upgraded Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.