Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases 60,815 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,815 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 89,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.7% during the first quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TSM opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.76 and a 200 day moving average of $247.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

