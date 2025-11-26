Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $28.67 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

