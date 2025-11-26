Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $285.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.33.

Workday stock opened at $215.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,310.98. This trade represents a 42.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $457,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,394.96. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,799,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,247,687,000 after purchasing an additional 684,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,674,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,328,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,052 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,463,000 after buying an additional 1,882,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,112,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

