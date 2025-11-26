Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Raised to GBX 900

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 to GBX 900 in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 900 to GBX 1,100 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 to GBX 840 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 946.67.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FEVR

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Fevertree Drinks stock traded down GBX 24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 784. 504,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,350. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 841.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 874.25. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 608.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,020. The company has a market capitalization of £914.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 6.85 EPS for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fevertree Drinks will post 38.3184173 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 868 per share, for a total transaction of £477,400. Corporate insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.