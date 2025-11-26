Northland Securities Upgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Outperform

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,936.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $46.76.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Clearfield had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million. Clearfield has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.000 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 25th that allows the company to repurchase $85.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 22% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 479,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,173 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter worth $10,022,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 770.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 176,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 445.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 179,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 146,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clearfield by 286.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 115,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

