Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 49,027 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,027 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Mastercard worth $1,065,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.6% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $546.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

