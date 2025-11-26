Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.40.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

