Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.31, but opened at $75.65. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $76.6840, with a volume of 2,363,154 shares.

The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $237,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,072.29. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $751,596.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,027,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,248,581.94. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $241,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 88.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 134.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

