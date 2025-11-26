Viawealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Viawealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Viawealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,352 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $265,221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.28 and a 200 day moving average of $284.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

