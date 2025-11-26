Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after buying an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Medtronic by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,915,000 after buying an additional 3,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $260,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,062,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $105.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

