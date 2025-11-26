Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Hold” Rating

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group raised Porsche Automobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
