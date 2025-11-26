Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Hold” Rating

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised Porsche Automobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

OTCMKTS:POAHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.17. 14,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

