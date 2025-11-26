Hubbell Inc (HUBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 on December 15th

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a 7.6% increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

Hubbell has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $18.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $430.23. 28,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,161. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.07 and a 200-day moving average of $422.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $484.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.