BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.60 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:BB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.08. 1,234,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,169,969. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 1.51. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $130,944.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 568,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,917.68. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $27,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 291,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,990.80. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,565 shares of company stock valued at $423,706. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 2,349.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 147,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 420,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,799,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,116,000 after buying an additional 209,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.