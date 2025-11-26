Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 12th

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of BDIV traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 791. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.04. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.20.
About Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF
