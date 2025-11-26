Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.6820, with a volume of 579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $743.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

