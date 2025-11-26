Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.6820, with a volume of 579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $743.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
