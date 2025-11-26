Realty Income Corporation (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2695 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 213.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,252,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

