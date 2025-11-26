Guess?, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.
Guess? has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guess? to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.
Guess? Price Performance
NYSE:GES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 92,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $889.97 million, a PE ratio of 106.60 and a beta of 1.28. Guess? has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on GES. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Small Cap Consu lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.75 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guess?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.