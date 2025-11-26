Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMNY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

The Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (RMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund broadly invests in bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax and New York income tax. Municipal bonds could be of any maturity or credit quality. RMNY was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

