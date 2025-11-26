Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RMNY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $25.43.
Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.