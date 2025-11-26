Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.7050, with a volume of 49881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZGN shares. Oddo Bhf set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.90 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 114.5% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 27,242,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542,295 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter worth $22,609,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth $7,057,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 182.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 742,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter valued at about $6,245,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Read More

