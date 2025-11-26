Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.7850, but opened at $26.70. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Up 0.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,282.47 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

