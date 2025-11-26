Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Worldline Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.
About Worldline
Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.
