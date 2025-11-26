Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.73 and last traded at $101.7210, with a volume of 5162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,164,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 263,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,884.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 218,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 103,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.