Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 77366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.09.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.06.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize monthly income while preserving capital and liquidity by investing in high interest deposit accounts The Funds investment strategy is to invest substantially all of the assets of the Fund in high interest deposit accounts with one or more chartered banks and/or credit unions.

