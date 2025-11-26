RadNet (RDNT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2025 – RadNet had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – RadNet had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – RadNet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2025 – RadNet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – RadNet had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – RadNet had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other RadNet news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $36,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,594.35. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $2,586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,012 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,406.68. This represents a 33.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,287,864 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

