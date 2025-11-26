Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.2850, with a volume of 6263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 0.16.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 50,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $1,962,546.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,278.02. The trade was a 65.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $814,706.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,660.84. This represents a 39.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 622,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,607,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

