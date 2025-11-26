Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to “Hold” Rating

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$113.00.

TSE CM traded up C$0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching C$120.28. 208,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,496. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$76.17 and a 1-year high of C$122.56. The company has a market cap of C$111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

