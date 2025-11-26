ActivePort Group (ASX:ATV) Insider Christopher Daly Buys 931,641 Shares

ActivePort Group Ltd (ASX:ATV – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Daly bought 931,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,632.82.
ActivePort Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.
ActivePort Group Company Profile
