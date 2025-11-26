Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) and Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Financial Review

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) and Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cabot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and Cabot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Chemical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot 2 2 1 0 1.80

Dividends

Cabot has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Cabot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot is more favorable than Mitsubishi Chemical.

Mitsubishi Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cabot pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mitsubishi Chemical pays out 123.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cabot pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Cabot is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi Chemical has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical and Cabot”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Chemical $28.94 billion 0.27 $297.13 million $0.61 43.92 Cabot $3.71 billion 0.92 $380.00 million $6.01 10.67

Cabot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitsubishi Chemical. Cabot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical and Cabot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Chemical 0.62% 0.98% 0.38% Cabot 11.14% 25.68% 10.92%

Summary

Cabot beats Mitsubishi Chemical on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials. The Industrial Gases segment provides industrial gases. The Health Care segment offers ethical pharmaceuticals. The MMA segment provides methyl methacrylate (MMA) and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). The Basic Materials segment offers basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, and basic chemical derivatives, as well as carbon products. The company provides engineering, transportation, and warehousing services. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions. The company also provides specialty carbons for use in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays; conductive additives and fumed alumina used in lead acid and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; and fumed alumina for use in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries. In addition, it offers aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle to use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products that are used in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; and inkjet colorants for inkjet printing applications. The company sells its products through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

