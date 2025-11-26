Reviewing Coincheck Group (CNCK) & Its Competitors

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK – Get Free Report) is one of 153 public companies in the “FIN – MISC SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Coincheck Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Coincheck Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coincheck Group -2.54% -152.38% -4.10% Coincheck Group Competitors 0.79% -7.60% -4.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Coincheck Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Coincheck Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Coincheck Group has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coincheck Group’s rivals have a beta of 5.43, meaning that their average stock price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coincheck Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coincheck Group $454.78 billion -$94.71 million -3.33 Coincheck Group Competitors $21.98 billion $307.98 million 33.42

Coincheck Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Coincheck Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coincheck Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coincheck Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Coincheck Group Competitors 940 3130 4594 192 2.46

Coincheck Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.90%. As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 21.40%. Given Coincheck Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coincheck Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Coincheck Group rivals beat Coincheck Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Coincheck Group Company Profile

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc. which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

