Lauer Wealth LLC Invests $375,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 289,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $90,459,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 104,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 31,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $326.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $622.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.01.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

