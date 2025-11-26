Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires 402,490 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,490 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,968,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,127,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 78,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

