Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Riverpark Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,626 shares of company stock worth $1,500,095. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

