Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 34,650 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,650 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

