The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

