Riverpark Capital Management LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,990,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 38,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $288,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139,511 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.
In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ADBE stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.04. The stock has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
