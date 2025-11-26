Riverpark Capital Management LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,990,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 38,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $288,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139,511 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.04. The stock has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.