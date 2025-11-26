Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,109.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $869.19 and its 200-day moving average is $792.66. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,111.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.