Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $114.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ODFL. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.27.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.30. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $228.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 175.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.